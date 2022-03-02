Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!
In case you missed it, Rihanna is pregnant. The billionaire has been enjoying her time in Europe showing off her baby bump with jaw-dropping outfits. On Tuesday, she attended the Dior Womenswear Fall/Winter 2022/2023 in Paris, France Fashion Week in black lingerie with a sheer skirt. Take a look at the pics below and see some of the other epic outfits the businesswoman has worn for Fashion Week.
