We can expect to see more sexy looks from Rihanna. She told Refinery29, “Right now, I’m really into pushing the idea of sexy.” “When women get pregnant, society tends to make it feel like you hide, hide your sexy, and that you’re not sexy right now [but] you’ll get back there, and I don’t believe in that sh-t. So I’m trying stuff that I might not have even had the confidence to try before I was pregnant,” she continued. “The strappiest, the thinnest, and the more cut-outs, the better for me.”