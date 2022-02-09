Rihanna’s pregnancy style: Mom-to-be superstar wears bold outfit on her first public outing since announcing the news

Rihanna has always wanted to be a mom; therefore, she enjoys her first pregnancy and serves unforgettable looks. The mom-to-be superstar chose a bold outfit to step out on her first public outing since announcing the news.

RiRi, who is expecting her first child with her boyfriend, rapper A$AP Rocky, showcased her growing bare baby bump while grabbing dinner in Beverly Hills. The singer and beauty mogul wore a black lace-up top with major cleavage.

The “Diamonds” singer and Fenty Beauty founder wore black sunglasses, low-rise pants, bomber jackets, and stilettos to complete the monochromatic look. Rihanna knows that her best accessory is her bump; however, she highlighted it by layering gold body chains.

Rihanna’s pregnancy style

The superstar’s outing comes after announcing her pregnancy while strolling down the streets of Harlem in New York City. At the time, Rihanna posed for the camera in a long pink coat, wearing nothing underneath but some necklaces adorning her belly.

She completed the look with a pair of extra-long jeans and a big smile as she announced the happy news. A$AP Rocky wore a lined denim jacket and a white v-neck sweater with a hood, which he finished with black pants and a black beanie to keep warm.

Rumors of Rihanna’s pregnancy have been swirling since December, when the singer attended the ceremony for her National Hero Award, where she wore a dress that seemed to outline a tiny baby bump.

RiRi’s dad Ronald Fenty shared how he feels after learning he will be a grandpa. “I’m ecstatic,” he told Page Six. “I’m so happy that I jumped for joy. I’m still so excited. Rihanna always said that she wanted children; she loves kids. She always takes care of her cousins’ kids. She’s going to be a good mom.”