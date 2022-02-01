Rihanna’s dad Ronald Fenty reacts to his daughter’s pregnancy

Rihanna’s pregnancy broke the internet! The world is excited, and RiRi’s dad Ronald Fenty had the same reaction. After the superstar confirmed her first pregnancy with boyfriend A$AP Rocky, Fenty shared how he feels after learning he will be a grandpa.

“I’m ecstatic,” he told Page Six. “I’m so happy that I jumped for joy. I’m still so excited. Rihanna always said that she wanted children; she loves kids. She always takes care of her cousins’ kids. She’s going to be a good mom.”

According to the publication, Fenty met the rapper when he and Rihanna took a vacation to Barbados in December 2020. As reported, Fenty believes Rocky is “a very cool guy,” adding, “I like him.”

According to Fenty, Rihanna called him to break the news on Sunday night. “I just got the news from her last night, and she sent me some photos,” he said. “I’m just over the moon. She’s beautiful inside and out.”

Despite Ronald’s joy, not everything has been on good terms with his daughter. In the past, Rihanna brought a lawsuit against her dad for alleged misuse of her name to benefit his entertainment company. The case never went to court, and it is believed that they settled, ending in a reconciliation.