Lourdes Leon join Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty Valentine’s Day suggestive campaign

The world is getting ready to celebrate the most romantic day of the year, and Rihanna is making sure to gather the best group of models for her latest Savage x Fenty Valentine’s Day campaign. The singer’s undergarment brand just released the official images of the new lingerie drop.

The “Love On the Edge” campaign debuted a unisex collection of bras, panties, boxers, bodysuits, and pajamas. The gender and size-inclusive label also recruited Madonna’s daughter Lourdes Leon, Quannah Chasinghorse, Tess McMillan, Alva Claire, Souizz, Shugga, Sarah Kim Nyja, and Evan Leff to pose next to RiRi.

©DENNIS LEUPOLD FOR SAVAGE X FENTY



Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty Valentine’s Day campaign

The photos show the striking, bold, exciting, and diverse group showing their best angle and individuality. Rihanna rocked a pink balayage and bangs and lace-up corset, while Lourdes brought her Lolita vibe and modeled wearing high pigtails, red fishnets, and a sheer robe.

The anticipated Savage x Fenty‘s Valentine’s Day collection will drop on January 20 with inclusive sizes ranging from 32 to 46 in bras and XS to 3X/S to XXXL for underwear and sleepwear.

©DENNIS LEUPOLD FOR SAVAGE X FENTY



In 2021, the singer, actress, and businesswoman announced that her brand would be making significant announcements and exciting changes. “2022, we coming in HOT! We bout to bring you a whole new #SavageXFenty experience with the launch of our brick-and-mortar retail stores!” Rihanna wrote on Twitter, adding: “Can‘t believe it’s actually that time, and I can‘t wait for you to have this experience.”

According to the 33-year-old star, Savage x Fenty will be opening storefronts in five cities, including Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Houston, Philadelphia, and Washington D.C.