Khloe Kardashian says Rihanna’s pregnancy makes her ‘so happy’

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky broke the internet today after revealing that they are expecting their first child. The couple has been trending on Twitter all day with fans gushing over their announcement photos and how happy they are. Even celebrities can’t help but share their excitement, like Khloe Kardashian. On Monday, the Good American founder shared a photo of Rihanna’s baby bump on her Instagram story writing, “This makes me so happy.”

©Khloe Kardashian





It’s no secret that Khloe loves Rihanna. Back in 2015, she threw her mom Kris Jenner a Great Gatsby-themed party and she was wearing a look that looked similar to Rihanna‘s at the 2014 CDFA Awards. Fans started to accuse Khloe of copying Rihanna but she proudly admitted to being inspired by the singer. “She was my inspiration,” Khloe said on Twitter. “No one can do it like she did. I was inspired by her dopeness. Love Rih and loved my look.“

She was my inspiration😍😍 No one can do it like she did. I was inspired by her dopeness. Love Rih and loved my look https://t.co/FbSB7K9GOo — Khloé (@khloekardashian) November 7, 2015

Following the news that Rihanna and A$AP Rocky, real name Rakim Mayers were expecting, a source told E! She is “so excited to be a mom.” “Having a baby is something she was never focused on, but being with Rocky opened her up to the idea. She couldn‘t be happier,” they said.

In the photos, Rihanna is proudly displaying her baby bump like royalty, adorned in jewels and a gold cross. “She’s loving all the changes to her body during pregnancy and has always celebrated pregnant women in her runway shows for Fenty,” the insider continued.

As for how A$AP Rocky managed to sweep Rihanna off her feet? “A lot of guys have tried to sweep her off her feet, but Rocky actually managed to do it,” the source said. “He‘s over-the-top romantic and sends her rooms full of flowers all the time. She’s never felt this way before and, this relationship has changed her.”

