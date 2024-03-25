Kylie Jenner shares amazing throwback of Kim, Kourtney, and Khloé Kardashian with big hair and bikinis

Kylie Jenner turned to her big sisters when planning her latest outfit. The 26-year-old entrepreneur recently launched her new canned vodka soda, and for the big night, she rocked a black latex dress with big hair.





The 26-year-old later took to Instagram to share her inspiration for the look, sharing an incredible throwback of Kim, Kourtney, and Khloé Kardashian wearing swimsuits, with huge, teased hair. “We made the mood board!!” Kourtney commented.



Koko first shared the photo on her blog, which is no longer up in January 2013, per E!. It was from the first photoshoot they had ever taken together five years prior, which would be around 2008. “This pic is from one of the first photo shoots my sisters and I ever did together,” Khloé wrote. “What do you think of the big hair?? I’m not gonna lie, I kind of love it. I love trying out fun new looks!”

She had the support of big sister Khloé at the event, who was spotted arriving with a can in hand.



Koko was the only sister photographed at the event

Kylie’s latest business venture

Kylie has always been inspired by her sisters, both with fashion and their success in business. With Kylie’s net worth becoming a controversial subject, after Forbes revoked her billionaire status, the outlet now estimates it to be $680 million. She owns an estimated 44% of Kylie Cosmetics and is now in the alcohol industry, like her sister, Kendall Jenner.

But if her new canned cocktail, Sprinter, proves to be successful, we can see that number soar. She told Rolling Stone in an interview, “Launching Sprinter was a similar experience to launching Kylie Cosmetics, in that I was creating something from the ground up that I would actually use in my daily life, and staying very close to each part of the business and creative process. I am always taking critical business lessons from my ventures. All the insights I have from my past experiences have been put towards making my brands like Sprinter even better and more attuned to what consumers really want.”