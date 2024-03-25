Kim Kardashian and Odell Beckham Jr. part ways after six-month romance

After an alleged whirlwind romance, Kim Kardashian, 43, and Odell Beckham Jr., 31, have reportedly called it quits. News of their separation surfaced after a source revealed to the Daily Mail that the duo had decided to go their separate ways following a brief, relatively low-key relationship.

Despite never officially stepping out together on the red carpet, the pair was last spotted side by side at a Vanity Fair Oscars After Party, marking a notable public appearance during their time together.

The source told the news outlet, “They’re not seeing each other anymore right now,” hinting at a definitive end to their romantic relationship. The news of Kardashian and Beckham’s split surprises many fans, especially considering recent speculations suggesting Kardashian is open to expanding her family with Beckham. Rumors had circulated that Kardashian was contemplating welcoming her fifth child, with Beckham being a potential partner.

Kardashian, known for her roles in reality television and her entrepreneurial ventures such as SKIMS, is already a mother to four children: North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm, whom she shares with her former husband, rapper Kanye West. On the other hand, Beckham, a prominent figure in professional football, shares a son named Zydn with his ex-girlfriend, Lauryn Wood.

Kim Kardashian and Odell Beckham Jr. at the Oscars afterparty

Kim Kardashian and Odell Beckham Jr. caused a stir at the Oscars afterparty when they were seen spending time together. The two stars were spotted leaving the Vanity Fair Oscars Party together, looking stylish and chic.

The reality star and Odell Beckham Jr. have been linked romantically since September 2023, but things got quiet about their relationship.

Kim and Odell were also spotted together at The Wynn in Las Vegas hours before the 2024 Super Bowl. According to TMZ, a video of the duo shows them after attending Michael Rubin’s Fanatics Super Bowl party, which welcomed several celebrities, including Ice Spice, Kendall Jenner, Tiffany Haddish, and many others.