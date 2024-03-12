Kim Kardashian and Odell Beckham Jr. caused a stir at the Oscars afterparty when they were seen spending time together. The two stars were spotted leaving the Vanity Fair Oscars Party together, looking stylish and chic. Kardashian, known for her fashion sense, wore a stunning white strapless dress by Balenciaga, which she paired with diamond studs and a flashy diamond ring.

Beckham Jr. looked dapper in a dark leather suit that exuded sophistication and style. During the event, the two celebrities were seen chatting, laughing, and embracing each other, adding fuel to the rumors of a potential romance.

©GrosbyGroup



Kim Kardashian holds Odell Beckham Jr.‘s face as he wraps his arms around her waist

The reality star and Odell Beckham Jr. have been linked romantically since September 2023, but things got quiet about their relationship until - this weekend.

According to a February report, Beckham and Kim are “getting serious.” An Us Weekly insider told the outlet they are “trying to figure out the next steps in their relationship.”

The source said, “Odell’s personality is much more private,” noting the 31-year-old is “low-key, while Kim’s more accustomed to the limelight.” A second insider told the publication his relationship with the SKIMS founder “has been blossoming longer than people thought — for like a year“ and they are thinking about going public.

Kim and Odell were also spotted together at The Wynn in Las Vegas hours before the 2024 Super Bowl. According to TMZ, a video of the duo shows them after attending Michael Rubin’s Fanatics Super Bowl party, which welcomed several celebrities, including Ice Spice, Kendall Jenner, Tiffany Haddish, and many others.

And while the pair have yet to confirm, an insider previously revealed to PageSix that they have been “hanging out casually,” which could indicate a possible romance. However, other sources revealed to the publication that they are just friends for now, despite Kim being open “to finding love again.”