Kim Kardashian and Odell Beckham Jr. were spotted together in Las Vegas hours before the 2024 Super Bowl

Kim Kardashian and Odell Beckham Jr. were spotted together at The Wynn in Las Vegas hours before the 2024 Super Bowl. According to TMZ, a video of the duo shows them after attending Michael Rubin’s Fanatics Super Bowl party, which welcomed several celebrities, including Ice Spice, Kendall Jenner, Tiffany Haddish, and many others.

©GrosbyGroup



A clip and photos show Kim and Odell together in a crowded elevator, with Kim standing at the back. Then, they can be seen walking out but never conversing or holding hands.

While the two have never confirmed their relationship, rumors about their dating have been circulating since Odell broke up with LoLo Wood and hosted a 90’s birthday party. Kim and Odell were also spotted at a pre-Grammy party last weekend, which was hosted by Jay-Z.

Are they serious or casual?

According to People, sources close to the SKIMS founder and the Baltimore Ravens wide receiver are “still hanging out, but it’s pretty casual.” The insider says, “Neither of them are in any big hurry to jump into something serious.”

Contrary to People’s source, a Us Weekly insider told the outlet they are “trying to figure out the next steps in their relationship.” After her divorce from Kanye West, Kim began a relationship with Pete Davidson. Kim has a reputation for being all-in regarding relationships, and Pete was no exception. They walked the Met Gala together despite only dating for less than a year.

But we may see a different approach with the football player. The Us Weekly insider said, “Odell’s personality is much more private,” noting the 31-year-old is “low-key, while Kim’s more accustomed to the limelight.”

And while the pair have yet to confirm, an insider previously revealed to PageSix that they have been “hanging out casually,” which could indicate a possible romance. However, other sources revealed to the publication that they are just friends for now, despite Kim being open “to finding love again.”