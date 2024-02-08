Kim Kardashian and Odell Beckham Jr.’s relationship: Are they serious or casual?

Kim Kardashian and Odell Beckham Jr.‘s alleged relationship isn’t serious — at least for now! According to People, sources close to the SKIMS founder and the Baltimore Ravens wide receiver are “still hanging out, but it’s pretty casual.” The insider says, “Neither of them are in any big hurry to jump into something serious.”

Kim and Odell got linked two months ago when Beckham Jr. hosted a ‘90s-themed birthday bash at WSA in New York. “It was a very fun party with a lot of fun people,” a source told the publication.

©Getty Images



Kim Kardashian and Odell Beckham Jr.’s relationship: Are they serious?

Contrary to People’s source, a Us Weekly insider told the outlet they are “trying to figure out the next steps in their relationship.” After her divorce from Kanye West, Kim began a relationship with Pete Davidson. Kim has a reputation for being all-in regarding relationships, and Pete was no exception. They walked the Met Gala together despite only dating for less than a year.

©GettyImages



Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson arrive to The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating “In America: An Anthology of Fashion” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City.

But we may see a different approach with the football player. The Us Weekly insider said, “Odell’s personality is much more private,” noting the 31-year-old is “low-key, while Kim’s more accustomed to the limelight.”

On February 2, according to Us, the rumored couple was spotted arriving together at a Grammy party but switched to separate cars just before arriving at the event. To date, Kim follows Bekham Jr. on Instagram, but he does not follow her back.

And while the pair have yet to be photographed together, an insider previously revealed to Page Six that they have been “hanging out casually,” which could indicate a possible romance. However, other sources revealed to the publication that they are just friends for now, despite Kim being open “to finding love again.”