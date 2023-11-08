Kim Kardashian and Odell Beckham Jr. wear matching leather outfits amid romance rumors

Kim Kardashian has been very busy lately, most recently attending the launch of her latest collaboration with Swarovski in New York City. And while the reality star and businesswoman has a very tight schedule, she made time to attend one of her friends’ birthdays, following dating rumors that indicate there is a new relationship for the famous Kardashian.

The 43-year-old star was photographed wearing an all-black leather ensemble by Chrome Hearts, making her way to Odell Beckham Jr.’s birthday party in NYC. Close sources to the pair have suggested that this could be a new celebrity couple, as they have been “hanging out” and keeping in touch in recent days.

Kim paired the skin-tight look with a matching black purse, as well as statement necklaces, and black heels. She also styled her hair in an updo and rocked a soft glam makeup look, including a soft pink lip.

Meanwhile, the athlete was photographed with a matching all-black ensemble outside of the party. The outfit consisted of a leather vest and black pants, pairing the look with sunglasses and minimal jewelry.

And while the pair have yet to be photographed together, an insider previously revealed to Page Six that they have been “hanging out casually,” which could indicate a possible romance. However, other sources revealed to the publication that they are just friends for now, despite Kim being open “to finding love again.”

This is not the first time that the sportsman gets cozy with one of the Kardashian sisters, as it was rumored that he dated Khloé Kardashian back in 2016 after a series of photos showed the pair sharing some PDA. The famous Kardashian described the photos as just “innocent flirting” at the time.