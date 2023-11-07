Bianca Censori is reportedly infuriated by Kim Kardashian’s comments about Ye and their living situation

Bianca‘s Censori is not having Kim Kardashian’s comments about their living situation on a recent episode of The Kardashians. The wife of Kanye West is reportedly infuriated after the Skims founder told the public that they live in an apartment without security.



In the new episode of the famous family’s reality show, Kim revealed that her eldest daughter, North West, prefers to spend time with her dad in his apartment because he “has it all figured out” without a nanny, chef, or security. According to Kim, North, who is currently on a trip with her dad in Dubai, even cries about it saying, “Why don’t you have an apartment? I can’t believe we don’t have an apartment.”

A source told the DailyMail Censori thinks what Kim is doing is tacky, painting a negative picture of her husband, and wants her to “step back and mind her own business.”

Furthermore, she believes Kim is “actually putting her kids‘ safety in jeopardy,’” by sharing this kind of information. “The public doesn’t need to know that their kids would be without protection at any time,” the insider said. The divorced couple also share Saint,7, Chicago,5, and Psalm,4.

According to the source, Censori wants her to stop talking about Ye negatively and believes she is just trying to make herself look better.



Ye and Bianca’s living situation

Censori and Ye reportedly moved into a $20,000-a-month two-bedroom and two-and-a-half bathrooms apartment in West Hollywood, back in December when renovations began on his $57 million, 4,000 square-foot Malibu beachfront house.

However, the source told the outlet they “no longer live in an apartment.” It’s unclear if they moved into the beachfront house.

Before the apartment, they spent months living at the Nobu Ryokan in Malibu. The suites start at $2,000 per night with a two-night minimum stay requirement.

According to the outlet, they were living without the help of extra staff and security for six months until June but got security ahead of their trips to Japan and Europe. Kim may have filmed the episode before that happened.

As for how Ye is raising their kids, a separate source told the outlet he wants them to live a “simpler life” and “appreciate what they can work hard for.” “Kanye doesn’t want his kids to be jaded and spoiled he wants them to know they can do anything, but it just takes a little more hard work to achieve that,” they said.