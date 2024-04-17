Marni Fall/Winter 2024 Fashion Show - Milan Fashion Week - Womenswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025©GettyImages
Celebrity news

Kanye West and a barefoot Bianca Censori spend the day in Disneyland

The two were recorded and photographed by onlookers.

By Maria Loreto -New York

Kanye West and Bianca Censori had a romantic day date at Disneyland. For the occasion, Censori opted for yet another outfit that sparks conversation, including some bandages on her feet, walking through the park barefoot. Onlookers recorded the two as they made their way through the park and boarded different attractions.

RELATED:

Why Bianca Censori is ‘hesitant’ of introducing Kanye West to her dad: What does her mom think?

Kim Kardashian and North West match in leather at the Lakers game

Videos recorded by onlookers show West and Censori enjoying themselves at Disneyland. The two were walking through the park hand in hand, with West wearing an all white outfit made out of a sweatshirt and sweatpants, and Censori wearing a look that seemed to be made out of a bodysuit and a dress in different shades of yellow. Most striking was the fact that she was wearing no shoes, instead opting to bandage her feet with beige wrapping.

A second video showed the two walking towards a Star Wars attraction, with the person recording the video calling out Kanye’s name and prompting a look in their direction.

@j.ace.m

kanye at disneyland my ass did NOT see yung lean at first (also coachella still has my voice dead) #disneyland#kanyewest#yunglean#yeezy

♬ original sound - j.ace.M

Censori and West’s romantic outing

Earlier this month, West and Censori were spotted grabbing some dinner in Los Angeles. Censori wore another eye catching outfit, this one appearing to be a lingerie set made out of beige tights and a black bra. She rounded out the look with some heels and a black clutch purse.

In the case of West, he wore an all black outfit made out of a black sweater and matching sweatpants that he paired with sunglasses and Nike sneakers.

Related Video:

Billie Eilish Rumored Feud With Taylor Swift

Loading the player...
Sign up to our newsletter to stay in touch with your cultura. Get the latest on your favorite celebrities, royals, and the best beauty, fashion, and lifestyle news delivered right to your inbox!
More about
Read more