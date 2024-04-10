The Daily Front Row's Seventh Annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards - Inside©GettyImages
Celebrity news

Kim Kardashian and North West match in leather at the Lakers game

Mother and daughter dressed up for the occasion, taking some adorable photos.

By Maria Loreto -New York

Kim Kardashian and North West dressed up for a typical Los Angeles outing. Mother and daughter wore leather and black to watch the Los Angeles Lakers game against the Golden State Warriors, occupying front row seats.

Celebrities At The Los Angeles Lakers Game©GettyImages
North West and Kim Kardashian at the Lakers game

Photos show North and Kim making duck faces at the camera, as they show off their stunning ensembles. Both wore leather and showed off their dark hair, with North styling it straight with some curls along her forehead. She wore an all black look made out of a leather jacket, a glittery bag, pants and sneakers. In the case of Kim, she also wore leather, opting for a trench coat. She wore her hair straight and styled it with a part on the side. Both wore their nails long and appeared to enjoy the game and the occasion to dress up fashionably.

Over the past couple of days, Kardashian has been sharing photos of her kids enjoying their Spring Break, which was spent on the beach. Her kids appeared to enjoy the water, taking opportunities to swim with dolphins, and celebrate True Thompson’s birthday, the daughter of Khloe Kardashian.

The Daily Front Row's Seventh Annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards - Inside©GettyImages
Kim and North at The Daily Front Row’s Fashion Los Angeles Awards

North West’s upcoming record

North West is readying for the release of her first record, “Elementary School Dropout.” Last month, she gave her first interview, providing some details about her record while attending the 2024 Rolling Loud festival with her mom in Los Angeles. “It’s going to be great,” said North, providing no further details on the album or some of the songs that it’ll contain.

Over the past couple of months, North has been touring with her father Kanye West, joining him onstage for various of his performances. She also debuted her stage name, “Miss Westie.”

