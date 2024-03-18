North West gives first interview about her album, says it will be ‘great’: Kim Kardashian shows her support

North West is preparing for the release of her new album ‘Elementary School Dropout.’ The 10-year-old musician is sharing her thoughts about her new project, keeping details about collaborations under wraps. The singer was accompanied by her mom Kim Kardashian during their latest attendance at the 2024 Rolling Loud festival in Los Angeles.

The mother-daughter duo spent some quality time over the weekend, watching the performances, and North even had some time to do a short interview. However, she is still secretive about the album. When asked about upcoming features she responded; “We don’t know yet.”

“It’s going to be great,” North stated. The rare interview follows her debut as a rapper with her stage name ‘Miss Westie.’ North performed with her dad Kanye West during one of his latest shows and revealed that she has been working on the project for a while.

North and Kanye have been traveling together across the world, and she has been showing support for her dad. She was also spotted spending some time with Bianca Censori, having dinner in Paris, and sharing some fun moments during Kanye’s performances.

Bianca and Kim surprised the world after being spotted together in San Francisco, during Kanye’s listening party for his new album ‘Vultures 2.’ Close sources revealed to E! Entertainment, that the pair are friendly and Kim has been doing her best effort when it comes to co-parenting.

A viral video shows the pair enjoying the music, with Kim and Kanye’s kids standing next to them watching the show. This marks the first time Kim and Bianca are seen together since Kanye married her in December 2022 following the controversial divorce.