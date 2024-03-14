Khloé Kardashian is being accused of heavily editing her latest photo

Fans of the Kardashians are sharing their thoughts after Khloé Kardashian’s recent photo. The 39-year-old reality star and businesswoman is being accused of heavily editing her face on her latest pic, before posting it on social media.

Khloé took to Instagram to share a behind-the-scenes photo during one of her confessional moments while filming Hulu’s ‘The Kardashians.’ The star was joined by one of the production managers, Erin Paxton.

The pair can be seen smiling for the camera and sharing a sweet moment. However, fans of the show are instead focusing on the editing of the pic. “Me and my Paxy,” she captioned the post, with online users commenting about her appearance.

“I think she’s not Khloe, does anyone know who she is?” one person commented, while someone else wrote, “Khlo I love u but delete before everyone wakes up this is not your face,“ adding, ”Where’s your chin girl.“

The businesswoman did not react to any of the negative comments, but this is not the first time the famous sisters have been accused of photoshopping their photos for social media.

Kim Kardashian was also said to have photoshopped one of her photos, after documenting her time on vacation, while sharing her collaboration with Beats by Dre. A TikTok user detailed the steps taken to possibly change the size of her neck.

“Kim K is notorious for Photoshopping out her traps,” the TikTok user said in her video, asking viewers, “Why? I don’t know, maybe it makes her neck look smaller?”

Fans remember when Kim was accused of using photoshop to edit Khloé Kardashian’s daughter, True, onto the body of Stormi, Kylie Jenner’s daughter. “The original pics were Stormi!” she said. “But it wasn’t going to mess up my IG feed. Chi was wearing pink and it matched perfectly,” she said at the time.