Khloé Kardashian wishes serial cheater Tristan Thompson a happy 33rd birthday

Tristan Thompson is celebrating his 33rd birthday today, March 13, and his on and off again girlfriend Khloé Kardashian, whom he has cheated on multiple times, made sure he felt some love. The Good American founder took to her Instagram story to share two photos of the basketball player.

The first photo was Tristan and their two children, True, 5, and Tatum, 1, playing with some tissue paper, unwrapping what looks like a present. They all had large smiles as they sat on the floor unboxing the gift.

Her second photo was Tristan and his little brother Amari, who he became the legal guardian of in February 2024 following the death of their mother, Andrea Thompson, on December 5th. “Your mommy is so proud of you,” she wrote on the photo. “Happy birthday.”

Amari, who suffers from epilepsy, and Tristan have been living with Khloe since January 2023. Andrea took care of Amari in her Toronto home up until she died. Following her passing, Khloé promised Andrea in a caption on social media, “Just know, I promise you, Amari will be perfectly ok. We will all look after him, help him, and protect him.”

On his birthday in July, Kardashian dedicated a post to him on Instagram writing, “Someone is 17 today!!!! Happy birthday sweet sweet Amari!!! We are all so blessed to have been touched by an angel such as you. you are truly one of God’s greatest treasures.”



Khloe and Tristan’s rough past

Koko’s commitment to watching Amari is admirable, especially with her and Tristan’s rough past. Although the status of their relationship is unknown, the athlete, who was suspended for 25 games in January for violating the NBA’s drug policy, has put her through the wringer.

Right before Kardashian gave birth to True in 2018, video footage revealed he cheated with two women while she was pregnant. She took him back, and he cheated again with Kylie Jenner’s ex-best friend Jordyn Woods.

After taking him back again, things ended when he fathered a love child with Maralee Nichols, who he has reportedly made no effort to see.

In an episode of The Kardashians, the 39-year-old spoke about his infidelity after her bestie, Malika Haqq, suggested she might try and save her family again by reconciling. Koko denied the possibility, adding, “If someone did to my daughter what Tristan did to me, I would probably castrate them... and smile doing it.”