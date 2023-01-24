Khloé Kardashian says she feels ‘numb’ after the passing of Tristan Thompson’s mother

Khloé Kardashian is mourning the loss of Andrea Thompson. Sad news came last month that Tristan Thompson’s mother died suddenly after a heart attack on December 5th. Koko was immediately by his side as they headed to Toronto to be with his family.

At the time, sources said she was very close to his mother, and on Monday night, the 38-year-old put into words just how strong their bond was. “I have been avoiding this…. Avoiding accepting this is real,” she began with a gallery of photos with Andrea.

Koko and Tristan have been together on and off since 2016 and share True Thompson and a little boy whose name has not been revealed. “I have so much to say but nothing at all…. I have so many emotions and still, I feel numb. Life can be brutally unfair at times and This has been one of the toughest times in so many of our lives,” she wrote.

Despite the drama between Koko and Tristan, it’s clear Andrea held a special place in her heart as the grandma of her children, and a mother-in-law type figure. “I know I will hear your sweet voice and infectious laugh again. I know I’ll get to feel that embrace of yours.”

While Koko is optimistic that Andrea is in a better place, she acknowledged the pain Tristan and his siblings are feeling without their mom. “I know you never wanted to leave your boys. They are your entire world. They will learn to live with the hole in their hearts because they are warriors just like their warrior mommy,” she wrote.