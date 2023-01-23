Travis Barker reveals tattoo of Kourtney Kardashian’s eyes: See Pics

Travis Barker is once again showing his unconditional love for Kourteney Kardashian! The 47-year-old rock star debuted his new tattoo, this time demonstrating that he only has eyes for her, with a black and white design on his tight.

Fans of the couple were surprised to see Kourteney’s eyes tattooed on his leg, as the musician proudly showed the new ink on social media, revealing the tattoo with a series of photos, including a close-up that perfectly shows the detailed design. “Oh hey there,” Travis wrote on Instagram, while posing shirtless for a mirror selfie.

Travis has shown his love for the reality star before, starting with his first tattoo of Kourtney back in 2021, when the couple started dating. The drummer was spotted with her name tattooed on his chest, and the phrase “I love you,” on his forearm.

“I wrote ‘I love you’ in cursive language, and then I did it,” Kourtney explained during an interview with Today, admitting that she had tattooed her now-husband, as he described it as “The Kourtney.” She also revealed that she was very careful, “I put it on. I did the gun. And then I practiced and did a ‘K’ with a heart. So there’s a few.”

Kourtney has been documenting her IVF journey with Travis, revealing to her fans and followers that she had stopped the process. “Finally started getting my energy back ten months after stopping IVF, for anyone else going through it, it gets better!” she wrote on Instagram in December 2022.

They decided to stop IVF and let destiny take its course. “I got to a place where I just felt exactly like how timing is everything with me and Travis,” the Poosh founder explained. “So, I feel like if it’s truly meant to be it will happen. We are, for now, done with IVF. We say prayers and hope that god blesses us with a baby.”