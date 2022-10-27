Maluma gets a new pec tattoo by Yoichi Tanaka while in Japan

Maluma officially has both pecs covered in ink. The singer spent a few days in Japan, and by the time he left, he had a new beautiful work of art done by Yoichi Tanaka. The tattoo artist with over 70k Instagram followers shared a gallery of photos from their session in Tokyo. “I met MALUMA at Tokyo! At first i didn’t know what to expect,” the artist wrote, “but he has so much Respect for our Culture & History!”

They must have had a great conversation because the artist called him his “friend” and said he would see him soon in Colombia. “I’m honor to tattoo MALUMA Thank you my friend for opportunity. Next time I will see u soon at your homeland,” the proud artist wrote.

It’s hard to tell exactly what the new tattoo is, but it compliments his other pec with a giant lion. The singer, who recently released “Ojala,” is covered in tattoos, with sleeves on each arm, a neck tattoo, hand tattoos, back tats, and a “Medellin” tattoo on his stomach.

Maluma started posting from Japan on Friday. He shared a gallery of photos and videos from his time, enjoying good food, respecting the culture, and taking in the sights. In the first photo, you could see how his chest looked before the new ink.