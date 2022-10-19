Ricki Lake’s first tattoo honors her late ex-husband Christian Evans

Ricki Lake is sharing insight into the sentimental tattoo she has on her forearm. Lake stopped by Good Morning Britain Wednesday where she revealed the ink is dedicated to her late ex-husband, Christian Evans, who died by suicide in 2017. The couple was married from 2012-2015.

It’s the first tattoo for the 54 year old TV personality, and says “I vow to continue loving you,” with an infinity sign. “My beloved husband passed away from suicide and bipolar five and a half years ago,” Lake explained.

“So this was his wedding vow to me that I found on the stationary after he died and it says, ‘I vow to continue loving you.’” The tattoo seems to be in Evan’s handwriting. She explains its “not only a message from him, but it’s a message to continue loving myself.”



Evans died by suicide after a battle with bipolar disorder. Since his passing, Lake has been very open, hoping to spread the word about recognizing the disorder and getting treatment sooner rather than later.

When he passed, she shared a post on Instagram with a heartfelt caption announcing his death. “The world didn’t understand this man, but I did. He succumbed to his lifelong struggle with bipolar disorder. For anyone who has ever lost a family member or friend to mental illness, my heart goes out to you,” she wrote.