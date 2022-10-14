Victoria Beckham explains decision to remove David Beckham’s tattoo from her wrist

Now that celebrities are removing their romantic tattoos, sparking rumors of breakup and divorce, most recently with Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin. It’s no surprise that some online speculation started after Victoria Beckham removed a tattoo with her husband’s David Beckham initials.

The designer and singer, who recently channeled Cinderella during a recent outing in New York City, addressed the rumors of marital struggles while on an interview with Hoda Kotb.

Victoria removed a tattoo with David’s initials from her wrist, which made fans of the celebrity couple wonder if there was some sort of trouble in their relationship.

“I had these tattoos a long, long time ago, and they just weren’t particularly delicate,” Victoria explained during the interview. “My husband has so many gorgeous tattoos, and the children do, and they’re very fine, and they’ve had them created by the most phenomenal artists, but mine were just a little bit thick, and they were bleeding, a little bit, and just not looking as pretty.

Victoria assured their fans that they continue to be very much in love, as they have been spotted this week going on romantic dates in New York. She explained that she made the decision as the ink was not aesthetically pleasing for her.

“They started to bleed and got almost like, a sort of blue-y color, so they just didn’t look so nice. It doesn’t mean anything more than that. I think the media started to speculate, was I leaving my husband? No. I was just a bit sick of the tattoo. It’s as simple as that,” she declared.