Victoria Beckham channels Cinderella with the perfect pair of glitter boots

There is no doubt Victoria Beckham is a fashion icon. The talented designer is always showing off her incredible sense of style, even when walking down the streets of New York City, taking this as the perfect opportunity to have fun with the latest trends.

The former Spice Girl was spotted wearing the most stunning glitter boots, making it the perfect ensemble with a baby blue long-sleeved dress, with an asymmetrical neckline, accessorized with minimal jewelry and big sunglasses.

Victoria channeled her best Cinderella look, making a big entrance as she arrived at a building in Manhattan. The designer has been in NYC with her husband David Beckham this week, and they have been photographed out and about, even going on a romantic date with coordinating blue ensembles.

And it’s no surprise that Victoria is always making a statement when it comes to fashion, recently making her Paris Fashion Week with a Spring/Summer 2023 collection.

The singer talked to British Vogue about her big achievement, after presenting “an embracing of femininity, an assertion of values, a celebration of craft,” during the fashion show.

“It’s a big deal for me”, she told Vogue. “I certainly felt a lot of pressure knowing I was going to show in Paris.”