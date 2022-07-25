WATCH: Victoria Beckham performs the iconic Spice Girls song ‘Stop’

Victoria Beckham proves that she is a Spice Girl for life! The singer and fashion designer recently showed that her passion for music is still intact, as she recently performed the iconic 1997 Spice Girls song ‘Stop.’

The 48-year-old entrepreneur, who is rumored to be rejoining the group for a special performance at Geri Hunter’s 50th birthday party and possibly at Glastonbury in 2023, can be seen in a new video posted by her husband David Beckham, singing during a fun Karaoke night while on vacation over the weekend.

“Karaoke night with the one & only Posh Spice,” David wrote, tagging Victoria and the Spice Girls on Instagram, to which Victoria replied with a sweet comment “Only for you David!! X.”

It is known that the popular group went on an indefinite hiatus back in 2000, however they have reunited in the past for special occasions, including the 2012 Summer Olympics and a tour in 2019 that did not include Victoria.

But it seems all members of the Spice Girls are ready for a comeback, at least for one more time on Geri’s birthday.

The birthday celebration is set to take place in September, just a few weeks after her birthday in August, with Posh Spice making a one time performance with the group in honor of the birthday girl. “It’s going to be an amazing night,” a close source to the group revealed toThe Sun, sharing some details about the event “It’s a seated, black tie do and the theme is Timeless Elegance.”