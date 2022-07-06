Victoria Beckham admits she is terrified for Harper to be on social media

Victoria and David Beckham’s sons Brooklyn, 23, Romeo, 19, and Cruz, 17, are all grown up, but their 10-year-old daughter Harper Seven still has a couple of years left before she officially becomes a teenager. In the age of social media, the internet can be a scary place, especially for a young celebrity kid. In a recent interview with Vogue Australia, Victoria shared her concerns.



©Victoria Beckham





Apps like Instagram and TikTok have created a world on your phone where you can compare yourself to millions of other people. It also allows strangers to leave nasty comments about people’s physical appearances. Victoria told the outlet that body-shaming is something that concerns her, “Harper isn’t on social media, so we don’t have to worry about that just yet. But seeing how cruel people can be, yes it really does [concern me].”

“She’s at that age where her body is going to start changing, but it’s about making sure that we communicate a lot as a family, and she surrounds herself with nice friends. But it is quite terrifying, I can’t lie,” she continued.

Thankfully Harper has parents who love her, and want to keep her safe, and three older brothers that have been great role models.

Harper still has a long future to figure out the type of young woman she’s going to be, but for now, it seems like she’s not in a rush to grow up or wear revealing clothes. “She’s not one of these kids who are going out with a full face of make-up and a crop top,” Victoria explained.

Harper actually had some hilarious words about the clothes Victoria wore during her Spice Girls days. “She actually said to me recently, ‘Mummy, I’ve seen some pictures of you when you were in the Spice Girls, and your skirts were just unacceptable. They were just too short,’” the fashion designer continued.



©Victoria Beckham





David was happy to agree with his 10-year-old “‘Absolutely, Harper! They really, really were,’” he said. Victoria, “was actually quite disgusted at how short my skirts were,” the 48-year-old said. When she asked if she would ever wear skirts like that, the pre-teen responded, “Absolutely not.”