Some of our favorite celebrities graced Jacquemus autumn/winter 2022 fashion show in the South of France, showing all their stunning outfits and matching the incredible salt mine in Provence.

From Nathy Peluso’s short hair and futuristic look, Georgina Rodríguez lavish jewelery and Amelia Gray’s bleached eyebrows to Victoria Beckham’s all black outfit and Lily Moss’ perfect runway walk.

Here are some of the most iconic fashion moments during the latest presentation of Jacquemus, with all celebs in attendance.