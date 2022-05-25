Brooklyn Beckham tattoos wedding vows to Nicola Peltz down his arm

Your wedding day is already something you’ll remember for the rest of your life, but Brooklyn Beckham isn’t taking any chances.

The son of David and Victoria Beckham took to Instagram on Tuesday, May 24 to debut his latest tattoo, yet another tribute to his wife, Nicola Peltz. Following their wedding last month, the 23-year-old decided to tattoo his vows in black cursive script down his entire upper arm. What better way to remember how you felt that day than to get it permanantly inked on your body?

The tattoo begins, “Nicola when you walked down the aisle you took my breath away you look so beautiful tonight and always.”

©Brooklyn Beckham





“Let me start by saying that words cannot even describe my love for you just looking at you I see my future and it feels like a dream,” his vows read. “You are my world and I continue to fall more in love with you every single day.”

The tattoo continues, “I have been looking forward to this day for so long, because today is the day I get to marry you, my forever babe, my love and my best friend, Nicola – today you become my partner, my other half – and my family and because of that I am the luckiest man in the world to be able to spend the rest of my life with you. I promise to be the best partner, the best husband and man and to always take care of you, to make you laugh, feel safe and more importantly loved.”

“I can’t wait to live out our dreams together and have lots of babies and be yours forever because you are forever mine,” Beckham concluded.

Following in his father’s heavily-tatted footsteps, this is not the first design Brooklyn has dedicated to his significant other. The aspiring chef also has the word “Lover” on his index finger, an “N” for Nicola on his ring finger, Peltz’s mother’s rosary beads around his wrist, and “our little bubble” written across the top of his hand.