Brooklyn Beckham & Nicola Peltz change their names and share sweet photo

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz got married less than two weeks ago, in a lavish event that was attended by some of the richest and most famous people in the world. A few days after, Brooklyn shared a photo of the couple and a his new Instagram name.

The photo features Brooklyn and Nicola sharing a french fry. He captioned it, “My wifey,” adding a heart emoji. The post also features his new name, Brooklyn Peltz Beckham. Nicola also changed her name on the social media app, adding Beckham to her handle.

Shortly after their wedding, Nicola and Brooklyn shared plenty of photos with their followers, showing their beautiful gowns and suits and brandishing their new family name. They both shared the same black and white photo, where they’re holding hands right after getting married. They captioned it, “Mr. & Mrs. Peltz Beckham.”

Brooklyn and Nicola married in April 9th, in Palm Beach, Florida. The event was black tie and hosted on Nicola’s family estate, a 44,000 square feet mansion valued at 90 million dollars. The wedding itself was made up of a three-day celebration where they hosted guests like Marc Anthony,Eva Longoria and Serena Williams to celebrate their wedding. Snoop Dogg, was the event’s DJ and Nicola’s gorgeous dress was designed by Pierpaolo Piccioli, the creative director of Valentino.