Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz’s lavish wedding: Everything you need to know

It’s wedding season, and two young lovers are right around the corner from saying, “I do.” Brooklyn Beckham, the oldest son of David and Victoria Beckham, and Nicola Peltz, the daughter of one of the wealthiest men in the United States, are reportedly tying the knot on April 9th. Details have begun to come out of what is sure to be an extravagant wedding: from the prenups, guest list, location, and more, here’s everything you need to know.
The Prenup
Of course, the goal of a marriage is to last forever, but when millions of dollars are involved, there is usually a prenup. Nicola is the daughter of one of the wealthiest men in the United States, Nelson Peltz, who has a $1.7 billion net worth. DailyMail reported that Brooklyn signed a prenup with the 27-year-old heiress, and bride-to-be.
The Ceremony
The ceremony Saturday will reportedly be an almost $4 million affair. The couple will say I do at Nicola’s father’s 44,000 square foot mansion in Palm Beach, Florida, which is valued at more than 90 million dollars.
They revealed to Vogue Brooklyn will wear a yarmulke as it will be a “Jewish wedding,” an ode to their shared heritage. Brooklyn’s great grandfather was Jewish, and Nicola’s father is Jewish-American.
The wedding party
Brooklyn’s younger brothers, Romeo and Cruz, will be his best men, while little sister Harper will be a bridesmaid.
Nicola’s maid of honor will be her maternal grandmother, whom she calls “Naunn.” Her brother Brad will be her man of honor.
The Guestlist
Brooklyn’s godfather Sir Elton John will not be able to attend due to his Yellow Brick Road tour, but his other godfather, sports agent Dave Gardner, will be there.
As for who we can expect to see? Eva Longoria, Gigi Hadid, Nicole Richie, celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay, former footballer Phil Neville, and the Spice Girls Mel B should be there according to multiple outlets. There are also reports that Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen might be in attendance.
The Entertainment
Last January, Snoop Dogg confirmed to The Mirror that he would be DJing the wedding. “David has been my boy for over 10 years and I am very close to his family. The Brooklyn wedding is going to be a great event and my gift to him and his bride-to-be is that I will come and put on a great show for them on their big day,” the rapper said.
The Wedding Dress
Nicola trusted stylist Leslie Fremar, who has collaborated with stars like Demi Moore and Charlize Theron. They traveled together to the Valentino headquarters in Rome, and the actress confirmed that her dress would be designed by Pierpaolo Piccioli, creative director of the fashion house.
It was previously reported Nicola would wear a design by Victoria, but she told CR Fashion Book she’ll be wearing multiple dresses by Valentino thought the night.