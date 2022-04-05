Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz’s lavish wedding: Everything you need to know

It’s wedding season, and two young lovers are right around the corner from saying, “I do.” Brooklyn Beckham, the oldest son of David and Victoria Beckham, and Nicola Peltz, the daughter of one of the wealthiest men in the United States, are reportedly tying the knot on April 9th. Details have begun to come out of what is sure to be an extravagant wedding: from the prenups, guest list, location, and more, here’s everything you need to know.



The Prenup

Of course, the goal of a marriage is to last forever, but when millions of dollars are involved, there is usually a prenup. Nicola is the daughter of one of the wealthiest men in the United States, Nelson Peltz, who has a $1.7 billion net worth. DailyMail reported that Brooklyn signed a prenup with the 27-year-old heiress, and bride-to-be.



The Ceremony

The ceremony Saturday will reportedly be an almost $4 million affair. The couple will say I do at Nicola’s father’s 44,000 square foot mansion in Palm Beach, Florida, which is valued at more than 90 million dollars.

They revealed to Vogue Brooklyn will wear a yarmulke as it will be a “Jewish wedding,” an ode to their shared heritage. Brooklyn’s great grandfather was Jewish, and Nicola’s father is Jewish-American.