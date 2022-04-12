Nicola Peltz’s wedding look was inspired by supermodel Claudia Schiffer

Claudia Schiffer is absolutely honored to have served as inspiration for Nicola Peltz’s wedding look, after Vogue releaved that her bridal hair was based on the unique style of the supermodel, for her special day with Brooklyn Beckham.

“She’s been sending me all of these rad images of early Claudia Schiffer – including pictures of her with bangs – so they inspired us, plus the dress, which is just beautiful,” Hairstylist Adir Abergel shared, explaining that “It was all about keeping her hair beautiful, soft and smooth. Think luxe, polished texture, but with fullness and movement to it.”

Manicurist Tom Bachik also shared on social media that Nicola’s nail design was inspired by the iconic model and described as a “custom blended 90s Supermodel American Mani for the stunning bride.”

Claudia wrote a sweet message for the happy couple, taking a moment to congratulate Nicola and Brooklyn, on their special day, which she described as a “beautiful wedding” explaining that she is “honoured to have served as inspiration for this truly stunning bride.”

Nicola’s hairstylist was also inspired by the legendary Brigitte Bardot and her iconic style, which included volume-packed half ponytails. Abergel shared some of the concerns he had ahead of the ceremony, after taking the bride’s blonde lighter ahead of the ceremony.

“One thing I’d say to all brides is that one of the most important parts of good hair is to ensure it is super-hydrated before the big day arrives,” adding that “Nicola actually has quite wavy hair” and he wanted to protect her hairstyle from the Florida humidity.