Marc Anthony brings girlfriend Nadia Ferreira to Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz’s wedding

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz tied the know in a traditional Jewish ceremony held at the bride’s family estate in Palm Beach, Florida. The so-called wedding of the year welcomed over 400 guests, including Marc Anthony and his new girlfriend Nadia Ferrera, Serena Williams, Eva Longoria, Snoop Dogg, and many more.

Beckham, 23, and Peltz, 27, got engaged in July 2020 after making their relationship public earlier that year. “Two weeks ago I asked my soulmate to marry me and she said yes,” Beckham wrote on social media. “I am the luckiest man in the world. I promise to be the best husband and the best daddy one day ❤️ I love you baby xx.”

“You’ve made me the luckiest girl in the world,” said Peltz. “I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life by your side. Your love is the most precious gift. I love you so so much baby 🥰.”

The newlyweds‘ famous parents — businessman Nelson Peltz and model Claudia Heffner and former soccer player David Beckham and his wife, singer, songwriter, fashion designer, and television personality Victoria Beckham — helped the lovebirds with their multi-day celebration.

According to People, guests arrived on Friday, April 8, to enjoy a welcome cocktail party and joined the Saturday afternoon’s wedding and reception.

An insider told the publication that it was a short ceremony. The space was decorated with orchids hanging from the ceiling, and an elevated runway, with water and floating flowers on each side.

The source also said that David Blaine performed during the cocktail hour, while Marc Anthony performed four songs during the reception. “The stage literally rotated around, and there he was!” says the source.