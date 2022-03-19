Marc Anthony and Nadia Ferreira look happy and in love

Marc Anthony and Nadia Ferreira look happier than ever. Nadia, who’s been very discreet on social media, shared clips of herself in Marc’s Pa’lla Voy Tour, singing along to all of his songs and supporting his work.

©Nadia Ferrara



The audience went wild when Marc Anthony stepped on the stage.

In her Instagram stories, Nadia documented the concert from the front row, showing Marc as he stepped onstage while also recording the reaction of the public.

©Nadia Ferrara



Marc blew Nadia a kiss when he spotted her in the crowd.

Another clip shows Nadia singing along to Marc’s song, capturing the moment when he turns and spots her in the crowd and blows her a kiss.