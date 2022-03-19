Marc Anthony and Nadia Ferreira look happy and in love

Marc Anthony and Nadia Ferreira look happier than ever. Nadia, who’s been very discreet on social media, shared clips of herself in Marc’s Pa’lla Voy Tour, singing along to all of his songs and supporting his work.
Marc Anthony releases his anticipated album ‘Pa’lla Voy’
In her Instagram stories, Nadia documented the concert from the front row, showing Marc as he stepped onstage while also recording the reaction of the public.
Another clip shows Nadia singing along to Marc’s song, capturing the moment when he turns and spots her in the crowd and blows her a kiss.
“You’re the one,” she wrote over the video, showing how happy and in love she is. The post was on of their most overt displays of affection on social media.
The relationship between Marc and Nadia is relatively new, with the two keeping their relationship discreet yet not discouraging the conversation that it’s sparked. Marc broke this trend by sharing a photo alongside her. In the post, the two are with Eva Longoria and with Oscar de la Hoya. “Thank you LA... What a night,” Marc captioned his post.
A couple of weeks ago, Nadia and Marc were spotted together in Mexico City. The two were accompanied by the singer Sebastian Yatra and were spotted kissing and having a good time as they participated in the Greek tradition of breaking plates in order to celebrate special occasions.
Neither Marc nor Nadia have officially confirmed their relationship, but these posts make everything a little more clear.
Nadia represented her country of Paraguay in the Miss Universe of 2021. She was the first finalist at the beauty pageant.
Marc Anthony has been married three times, with his first wife, Dayanara Torres, also being a beauty queen. She was Miss Universe in 1993, representing Puerto Rico. They have two children together, Cristian and Ryan.