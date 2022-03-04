Marc Anthony releases his anticipated album Pa’lla Voy! The salsa singer treats his fans with nine songs written and recorded during the pandemic. As a novelty, the global sensation included fresh minds into his project and collaborated with young composers through his record label Magnus Music.

Marc has dedicated over half of his life to the entertainment industry, and at his 53, he says this album is different because he was able to soak up the lyrics differently. “I had time to absorb these songs differently, more time to fall in love with the songs and work on them,” he said in a short documentary about the new album.

Singer Marc Anthony performs during a stop of his Pa’lla Voy tour at Michelob ULTRA Arena on October 23, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

“At Magnus, I am surrounded by writers,” he explains in the documentary. “They write with my voice in mind, with my inflections in mind: ‘what would Marc do with this? ... I end up with a treasure trove of material.’”

Among the writers the so-called “Salsero de Oro” collaborated with are Venezuelan brothers Santiago and Luigi Castillo, and music producer Motiff known for their work with Víctor Manuelle, Gente de Zona, Natalia Jiménez and Chino y Nacho.

According to Luigi, what makes Marc Anthony special is how he “appropriates the songs” and “takes them to his heart and makes them tremendously his own.”

Anthony also worked with his go-to producer and partner Sergio George, who, alongside Motiff worked in Marc’s hit song “Mala.” The album’s second single was written by the Nuyorican and the Cuban composer Lenier Mesa. In “Pa’lla Voy,” Marc collaborated with Edgar Barrera in the song “Yo le mentí.”

According to Sergio George, working with the musician is a unique experience. “When he dictates brass or the rhythmic base to me, I finish it. It is a very magical thing to work with Marc,” he said. “It’s something that has never happened to me in my life with anyone else.”