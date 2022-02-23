Marc Anthony and Jennifer Lopez
Looking back!

See what Marc Anthony and JLo wore to Premio Lo Nuestro, 15 years ago!

The stars had been married almost 3 years when they walked the red carpet hand in hand

By Andrea Pérez -Miami
With the 34th edition of Premio Lo Nuestro just around the corner, we want to remind you of some of the best artists that have walked their red carpet. Today, we highlight Marc Anthony and Jennifer Lopez, who attended the award ceremony together in 2007, when they were still married. This was the only time in the award history that the ‘Bronx Diva’ would attend.

Marc Anthony and Jennifer Lopez©GettyImages
JLo and Marc at Premio Lo Nuestro

The famous couple, who at that time would have been married for more than two years, walked down the red carpet looking super in love with each other. Marc opted for a shiny suit, while JLo wore a short ivory dress with long sleeves and a corset that perfectly marked her waist. As for her hair and makeup, she wore her hair loose with some volume and discreet makeup.

At these awards, Jennifer was also a presenter and changed outfits. When she went on stage, the actress/singer was also seen wearing a black tube skirt with a matching blouse. As accessories, she wore a thick matching belt and a pair of stilettos.

Jennifer Lopez©GettyImages
Jennifer Lopez as a presenter during the PLN 2007

Also, during the awards ceremony, Marc Anthony was awarded the recognition of Male Artist of the Year in the Tropical category. For both of them, it was a night to remember; JLo was glowing on stage and the “salsero” went home with an award.

Marc Anthony at Premio Lo Nuestro 2007©GettyImages
Marc Anthony at Premio Lo Nuestro 2007

That would be the only time JLo attended these awards. Meanwhile, Marc Anthony is now a familiar face and has attended many of their ceremonies, so much that in 2021, he broke a Guinness record for being recognized at Premio Lo Nuestro on 24 occasions throughout his musical career.

At this edition of PLN, which will take place on February 24, Marc has six nominations: Song of the Year, The Perfect Mix, Artist of the Tropical Year, a double nomination in the category of Song of the Tropical Year and Collaboration of the Tropical Year.

