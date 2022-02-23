See what Marc Anthony and JLo wore to Premio Lo Nuestro, 15 years ago!

With the 34th edition of Premio Lo Nuestro just around the corner, we want to remind you of some of the best artists that have walked their red carpet. Today, we highlight Marc Anthony and Jennifer Lopez, who attended the award ceremony together in 2007, when they were still married. This was the only time in the award history that the ‘Bronx Diva’ would attend.

JLo and Marc at Premio Lo Nuestro

The famous couple, who at that time would have been married for more than two years, walked down the red carpet looking super in love with each other. Marc opted for a shiny suit, while JLo wore a short ivory dress with long sleeves and a corset that perfectly marked her waist. As for her hair and makeup, she wore her hair loose with some volume and discreet makeup.

At these awards, Jennifer was also a presenter and changed outfits. When she went on stage, the actress/singer was also seen wearing a black tube skirt with a matching blouse. As accessories, she wore a thick matching belt and a pair of stilettos.

Jennifer Lopez as a presenter during the PLN 2007

Durante la entrega de premios, Marc Anthony fue galardonado con el reconocimiento de Artista Masculino del Año en la categoría Tropical. Para ambos fue una gran noche; JLo brilló en el escenario y el salsero se fue a casa con un premio.

Also, during the awards ceremony, Marc Anthony was awarded the recognition of Male Artist of the Year in the Tropical category. For both of them, it was a night to remember; JLo was glowing on stage and the “salsero” went home with an award.