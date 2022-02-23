See what Marc Anthony and JLo wore to Premio Lo Nuestro, 15 years ago!

With the 34th edition of Premio Lo Nuestro just around the corner, we want to remind you of some of the best artists that have walked their red carpet. Today, we highlight Marc Anthony and Jennifer Lopez, who attended the award ceremony together in 2007, when they were still married. This was the only time in the award history that the ‘Bronx Diva’ would attend.
The famous couple, who at that time would have been married for more than two years, walked down the red carpet looking super in love with each other. Marc opted for a shiny suit, while JLo wore a short ivory dress with long sleeves and a corset that perfectly marked her waist. As for her hair and makeup, she wore her hair loose with some volume and discreet makeup.
At these awards, Jennifer was also a presenter and changed outfits. When she went on stage, the actress/singer was also seen wearing a black tube skirt with a matching blouse. As accessories, she wore a thick matching belt and a pair of stilettos.
Also, during the awards ceremony, Marc Anthony was awarded the recognition of Male Artist of the Year in the Tropical category. For both of them, it was a night to remember; JLo was glowing on stage and the “salsero” went home with an award.
That would be the only time JLo attended these awards. Meanwhile, Marc Anthony is now a familiar face and has attended many of their ceremonies, so much that in 2021, he broke a Guinness record for being recognized at Premio Lo Nuestro on 24 occasions throughout his musical career.
🎉🎤La dedicación, pasión y gran talento de @MarcAnthony lo hace poseedor de un título de #GWR por ser el artista masculino que más ha ganado @premiolonuestro con 24 galardones. ¡Grande Marc! 🎉🎤 #PremioLoNuestropic.twitter.com/TpZJqpeNng— Guinness World Records LatAm (@gwr_es) February 17, 2021
At this edition of PLN, which will take place on February 24, Marc has six nominations: Song of the Year, The Perfect Mix, Artist of the Tropical Year, a double nomination in the category of Song of the Tropical Year and Collaboration of the Tropical Year.