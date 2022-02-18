The 2022 Premio Lo Nuestro, the oldest award ceremony in Spanish and in the history of Latin American television music, is next Thursday, February 24th. Presented by Univision, the awards ceremony recognizes the most talented achievements of Latin music as fans come together to enjoy memorable performances and never-before-seen collaborations.

The first Premio Lo Nuestro was broadcast in 16 countries and it is estimated that it reached 200 million viewers, per Univision. In honor of Premio Lo Nuestro 2022 take a look at the very ceremony, which took place on May 31, 1989, per Univision.