We are hours away from enjoying Premio Lo Nuestro, and the excitement surrounding the award is almost palpable. Each year since 1989, Univision honors the best of Latin music, and since 1990 presenting our Hispanic stars with the Lo Nuestro Excellence Award (Premio Lo Nuestro a la Excelencia). The special award honors artists’ contributions to Latin American music.

Unlike the Latin Grammy Awards or any other awards ceremonies, Premio Lo Nuestro’s nominees and winners are decided by the public through an online survey, except for the Excellence Award recipients selected by Univision and Billboard magazine.

As a tribute, we decided to create a list with the first group of female performers honored with the Lo Nuestro Excellence Award.