Marc Anthony hilariously responds to a report claiming Jennifer Lopez is missing A-Rod

Marc Anthony and Jennifer Lopez have remained on good terms following their divorce in 2011--but that doesn’t mean they can’t laugh at one another.

On Sunday, February 13, OK Magazine shared anInstagram post about Lopez and her ex-fiancé Alex Rodriguez, adding a quote alleging how she is feeling now that Lopez has moved on to Ben Affleck.

“He believes Jen might start to miss what they had together, but she’s ready to put him in her rearview mirror,” the quote read.

Of course, everyone has seen just how happy J.Lo has been since rekindling her romance with Affleck--plus, there were rumors at the end of their relationship that A-Rod wasn’t being faithful, causing their split.

Because of these factors, fans thought the supposed quote from the former MLB star was ridiculous, and so did Marc Anthony. Lopez’s ex-husband took to the comments section to share his thoughts on the matter, replying with a series of five laughing emojis and showing how he really feels.

As Marc knows from personal experience, when Jen moves on...she moves on. While she hasn’t commented on Rodriguez’s comments just yet, fans just saw the “On The Floor” singer looking happier than ever by Affleck’s side as they danced together in their suite at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles for the Super Bowl over the weekend. Maybe those huge smiles on their faces will be enough reason for A-Rod to realize he’s already in her rearview mirror.

Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony got divorced back in 2014 after being married for 10 years. Together, they share 13-year-old twins, Max and Emme.

More recently, after two years of dating, Lopez and Rodriguez announced their engagement in March 2019. Two years later, in April 2021, the pair ended up calling off engagement and issued a joint statement, stating they would focus on remaining friends and working on their joint business ventures.

J.Lo is currently dating Ben Affleck, who she reconnected with nearly two decades after their first relationship back in the early 2000s. The couple got engaged in 2002, but called it off just weeks before their wedding in 2004.