Marc Anthony will perform the National Anthem at Miami Grand Prix

Marc Anthony is one of Miami’s most iconic entertainers. He’ll be lending his skills to the Miami Grand Prix, performing the National Anthem this May 5th, at the Miami International Autodrome.

The announcement was shared on social media. “Miami! We are thrilled to announce that Marc Anthony will be performing the National Anthem at the 2024 F1 Miami GP. Nos vemos en Mayo!”

Anthony shared a statement of his own: “It’s always an honor to have the opportunity to perform our National Anthem and I am looking forward to sharing the special occasion with everyone in attendance and with Formula 1 fans watching everywhere.”

Following his performance, Anthony is set to go to Europe, where he’ll be performing his “Historia” tour. Over the past months, Anthony has been performing in North America, including locations in Florida, Texas, California, Washington, Oregon, and more.

©GettyImages



Marc Anthony at the Toyota Arena

More about the Miami Grand Prix

This year marks the third year in a row where Miami has hosted a Formula 1 Grand Prix, offering guests a mix of some of the best things that Miami is known for. “With incredible sightlines, exclusive access, and local chef-inspired menus, the Miami Grand Prix will offer an array of hospitality options sure to make an unforgettable weekend,” reads the Grand Prix’s website.

“Miami International Autodrome will combine the prestige of Formula 1 with the culture of Miami to create an unparalleled racing experience.”

Over the course of the weekend, Miami will host a variety of performers to keep guests entertained, includiong the Jonas Brothers, Wisin y Yandel, Tiesto, Cedric Gervals, and more.