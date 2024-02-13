Marc Anthony gushes over Nadia Ferreira’s new look

After returning from Saudi Arabia, Nadia Ferreira revamped her image with a new look. The beauty queen got a fresh haircut and shared it on her social media, leaving fans in awe by her beauty. Her #1 fan, Marc Anthony, liked what he saw, and left an adorable and hilarious comment. The couple celebrated their first wedding anniversary in January, and it’s clear the sweet and playful love between them is still going strong.

©@nadiaferreira



Nadia Ferreira has trimmed her long, luscious, locks

As for the new look? The Paraguayan beauty cut her hair that was long and down to her waist. It’s still pretty long, sitting below her shoulders, but they definitely took a few inches off it. She captioned the pics: ‘Fresh cut.. New look.’

Her loyal followers reacted with hundreds of comments, but the one standing out was from her husband who wrote: ‘Beautiful doll, marry me haha.’

Ferreira hilariously responded to the compliment playing along: ‘I can’t... I’m already married to a wonderful man haha.’ They are the top liked comments on the post with fans of the couple saying how funny and cute they are.

©@nadiaferreira



Nadia and Marc’s funny comments

Nadia’s mother, Mrs. Ludy Ferreira, was also in the mix, reacting with heart emojis. Cris Muñiz, Marc and Dayanara Torres, girlfriend, Kylie Jane Marco was also among those who liked the post.

“How beautiful my baby is!,” “If beauty were a sin, Nadia would not be forgiven by God,” “The most beautiful Paraguayan,” “Her beauty is undeniable,” were just some comments from her followers.

Some fans even pointed out that she looked like Brooke Shields when she was younger. “So much like Brooke Shields in The Blue Lagoon!” someone wrote.

©@nadiaferreira



Nadia Ferreira in Saudi Arabia

Since she started on the runways, Ferreira has been known for her long hair, so it was surely a big decision for her to make the change. We will have to wait and see if she decides to cut her hair even shorter and debuts a “mommy haircut.”