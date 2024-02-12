Meet Usher’s girlfriend Jenn Goicoechea and their children

Usher’s had a life changing weekend. As the headliner for this year’s Super Bowl Half-Time show, Usher has achieved a life long dream for any pop star. Over the past few days, he’s discussed his performance with multiple outlets, including various references to his four children: Usher, Naviyd, Sovereign Bo, and Sire Castrello. The latter two he shared with his girlfriend, Jennifer Goicoechea.

Jennifer has a Puerto Rican dad

Usher and Jenn have been dating since 2019

Jennifer Goicoechea is the daughter of a Puerto Rican father and an Italian mother. She was born in Miami.

Jennifer also works in the music industry

She works in the entertainment industry, having jobs like being Ciara’s assistant and opening her own business called Boogs’N’Effect Management. It’s believed that she and Usher met through their work. She currently works at Epic Records and has worked with musicians like DJ Khaled, 21 Savage, and more.

Jennifer and Usher have known each other for years. While it’s unclear when the two started dating, by 2019 they had confirmed their relationship, attending various events together.

More about Usher’s kids

Usher had two kids from a previous marriage with Tameka Foster. Usher ‘Cinco,’ was born in 2017, and Naviyd Ely, was born in 2008. He shares two kids with Jennifer, Sovereign Bo, born in 2020, and Sire Castrello, born in 2021. He’s discussed hids kids opinions on his Super Bowl performance and the advice they provided him with.

"I've been receiving tons of notes from Naviyd," he said in an interview with The Talk. "Usher, he gave me a couple of notes. He gave me a few songs he felt like I should definitely cut, songs I should keep." He shared that they’d be around the stadium for his performance.