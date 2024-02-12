Super Bowl Half-Time Show updates: All about Usher’s performance

This year’s Super Bowl Half-Time performance is centered on Usher, an iconic perfomer. The show will occur in the midst of the game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chief, and is taking place in Las Vegas, a first in Super Bowl history.

Usher has previous Super Bowl experience. In 2011, he joined the Black Eyed Peas onstage. Still, this is the first time he’s headlining as the lead performer, being at the center of his 13 minute set. Scroll down to learn more:

When does it start?

Usher’s Super Bowl performance

The Super Bowl is a long program, lasting around four hours. While there’s not a set schedule for Usher’s performance, football games are normally played in four 15-minute quarters, two before half-time and two after. Usher’s performance should occur around 8pm.

What’s the set list?

Alicia Keys and Usher

Usher’s set list included some of his biggest hits, “OMG,” “Yeah!,” “DJ Got Us Fallin’ In Love,” “Confessions,” “Bad Girl,” and more. He also performed “If I Ain’t Got You,” and “My Boo” alongside Alicia Keys.

Who are the surprise guests?

Usher’s Super Bowl halftime performance

Most Super Bowl half-time performers tend to feature surprise guests. Many names were speculated, including Justin Bieber, who was in the crowd stands. Usher ultimately brought out Alicia Keys, H.E.R., Lil Wayne, Ludacris, and Will.i.Am.

Before his performance, Usher praised his guests and their collaborations. “I think I made it easy for myself when I decided to have features on songs that became hit records,” he said when discussing his half-time show with Apple. “I went through a lot of ideas of who I would have shared this moment with me. I do feel like the people who are going to share it deserve just as much recognition for what they do in their careers.”

What about Taylor Swift?

Lastly, even though Taylor Swift rules the world and is one of the most eye catching of this year’s Super Bowl, there will be no performance from her. She’s strictly there as a viewer.

