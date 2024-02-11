Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!
The Super Bowl is here! From famous super fans like Paul Rudd, to girlfriends and wives of the game’s players, like Olivia Culpo and Taylor Swift, plenty of celebrities have been captured on camera on the stands. Scroll down to have a look at what they’ve been up to:
RELATED:
Christian McCaffrey reveals Olivia Culpo is planning their wedding as he readies for the Super Bowl
Super Bowl 2024: How much are celebrities paid for commercials?
More about
Want more HOLA! USA News?
Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!
Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!