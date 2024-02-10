Christian McCaffrey reveals Olivia Culpo is planning their wedding as he readies for the Super Bowl

Christian McCaffrey and Olivia Culpo are in the midst of wedding planning. In a press conference ahead of the Super Bowl, McCaffrey, a running back for the San Francisco 49ers, revealed that Culpo has been taking the lead when it comes to their wedding over the past couple of weeks.

Olivia Culpo and Christian McCaffrey

McCaffrey spoke in a press conference and revealed that Culpo was doing a great job when organizing everything related to their wedding. “She’s done a hell of a job,” he said. “She’s definitely steering the ship when it comes to anything regarding the wedding as of now. It’s been going really well.”

"Obviously, her style is unbelievable and everything that she wants I also like," he said. "I'm so thankful that I have someone like her who's not just supporting me the way she is but also handling all stuff like that, allowing me to do what I love in the moment while she's still working on her career as well."

He also suggested that their wedding may take place soon.

More about McCaffrey and Culpo’s wedding

McCaffrey and Culpo have been dating since 2019. The two got engaged in 2023, and have been planning their wedding since. An insider revealed that the wedding will be elegant, with both of them wanting to focus on it after the football season is over. “They’ll be doing it in the offseason. The vibe is elegant and luxurious,” said a source to US Weekly. “Olivia had a hard time picking out the perfect dress since she’s worn so many gowns, but she’s found the one!”

After McCaffrey qualified for the Super Bowl, Culpo shared a sweet post on Instagram celebrating his achievements. “You deserve it all Christian,” she wrote. “I love you so so much. Watching the love of your life live out his dream is the best feeling in the world.”