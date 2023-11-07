Olivia Culpo stunned in a bikini at her Bachelorette party ahead of Christian McCaffrey wedding

Olivia Culpo had a great time at her Bachelorette party. The former Miss Universe is getting ready to marry NFL player Christian McCaffrey and said goodbye to her singledom in style, while wearing a veil, a white bikini, and hanging out alongside her closest friends in a luxurious yacht.

©GrosbyGroup



Culpo at her Bachelorette’s

Photos captured shows her aboard a yacht in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, where she was joined by some of her closest friends. She wore a white bathing suit and was seen wearing some sunglasses and a white veil.

Culpo posed for multiple photos of her friends, holding on to a McCaffrey doll that they all held in between them.

©GrosbyGroup



Olivia Culpo and her friends

Culpo’s Bachelorette party

Culpo’s bachelorette party was made up of multiple events, with her discussing them on a TikTok video. Despite the fact that the trip was made up of her friends and herself, McCaffrey has had a hand in several surprises, including some surprise fireworks. "I started hysterically crying," said Culpo. "It was a laugh/hysterical cry."

Following the day at the yacht, Culpo and her friends attende a party in a club for a glitter-themed night out. In videos and photos on social media, Culpo and her friends are seen ejoying the night alongside some security guards. "Christian said to get security," she captioned a story. "And they delivered lmao."

Culpo and McCaffrey have been enjoying a relatively long engagement, with her attending various of his games in support and hosting an engagement party in the summer. After four years of dating, the two got engaged in April of this year, sharing the moment on Instagram with a black and white photo.