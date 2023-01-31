Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas show their daughter’s face for the first time

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas take their daughter in what would be her first public appearance. The couple introduced their little girl to the world while celebrating the unveiling of the Jonas Brothers’ Hollywood Walk of Fame star.

While Nick was honored alongside his brothers, Chopra had Malti Marie perched on her lap. The one-year-old looked adorable in a tan two-piece tweed outfit paired with a white onesie underneath and a bow.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Malti Marie Chopra Jonas at the star ceremony where the Jonas Brothers are honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on January 30, 2023 in Los Angeles, California

During his acceptance speech, the 30-year-old musician mentioned his wife and daughter. “To my beautiful wife, you are the calm in the crazy, the rock in the storm, and I love being married to you. It is the greatest gift. I love being a parent with you, so Malti Marie,” he said. “I can’t wait to come here with you in 15 years and embarrass you in front of your friends.”

(L-R) Danielle Jonas, Kevin Jonas, Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner, and (front) Alena Rose Jonas and Valentina Angelina Jonas attend The Hollywood Walk of Fame star ceremony honoring The Jonas Brothers on January 30, 2023 in Hollywood, California.

Chopra and Jonas tied the knot in multiple wedding celebrations in November and December 2018. In January, the two presented their first child, born via surrogate.

“Every family’s journey is unique and requires a certain level of faith, and while ours was a challenging few months, what becomes abundantly clear, in retrospect, is how precious and perfect every moment is,” Nick wrote on Instagram, talking about how his newborn daughter, Malti Jonas, spent 100 years in the hospital.

“We are overjoyed that our little girl is finally home, and just want to thank every Doctor, nurse and specialist at Rady Children’s La Jolla and Cedar Sinai, Los Angeles, who were there selflessly every step of the way. Our next chapter begins now, and our baby is truly a badass. Let’s get it M! Mommy and Daddy love you,” he added.

Recently, the actress and producer talked about her marriage to Nick Jonas and motherhood, openly discussing the birth of her premature baby and the joy and difficulties that they’ve faced over the past year.

In an interview with British Vogue, Chopra talked about her daughter’s first months of life. “But now I feel I have a centre, a sense of calm, because every decision ends up being about her,” she said of her baby. “There’s really nothing more satisfying than seeing her face as soon as her eyes open.”

Chopra said she got angry messages from people against baby via surrogacy. “I’ve developed a tough hide when people talk about me,” she said. “But it’s so painful when they talk about my daughter. I’m like, ‘Keep her out of it.’ I know what it felt like to hold her little hands when they were trying to find her veins. So no, she’s not going to be gossip. I’ve been really protective of this chapter of my life with my daughter. Because it’s not about my life only. It’s hers too.”