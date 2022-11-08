Olivia Culpo talks about wanting to marry Nick Jonas

Olivia Culpo is back in the spotlight, this time in a new format. The model and former Miss Universe is starring in a reality TV series called “The Culpo Sisters,” following her and her sister’s lives and relationships.

The first episode aired this week, with Culpo talking about her relationship with Nick Jonas.

©GettyImages



Nick Jonas and Olivia Culpo at the 2015 Radio Disney Music Awards

Culpo addressed the topic of Jonas after being pressed by the producers. “Do I have to talk about that?” she said. Still, after some probing, she shared how much her relationship with Jonas had mattered to her and how much the breakup affected her. “I did date Nick and that was a very formative experience for me,” she said. “I moved to LA with him. I had no brand, no money and I was in love. That was great right, but when he broke up with me, I was kind of left with no sense of identity. My whole identity was in him, which is a very common story of a young person in love.”

Culpo also talked about how dependent she was on him, from an emotional to an economical level. “I thought we were going to get married, I thought all the things, and I just remember night after night looking up at my ceiling in my apartment that I couldn’t afford thinking to myself how am I going to pay my rent.”