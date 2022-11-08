Olivia Culpo talks about wanting to marry Nick Jonas

Olivia Culpo is back in the spotlight, this time in a new format. The model and former Miss Universe is starring in a reality TV series called “The Culpo Sisters,” following her and her sister’s lives and relationships.
The first episode aired this week, with Culpo talking about her relationship with Nick Jonas.
Culpo addressed the topic of Jonas after being pressed by the producers. “Do I have to talk about that?” she said. Still, after some probing, she shared how much her relationship with Jonas had mattered to her and how much the breakup affected her. “I did date Nick and that was a very formative experience for me,” she said. “I moved to LA with him. I had no brand, no money and I was in love. That was great right, but when he broke up with me, I was kind of left with no sense of identity. My whole identity was in him, which is a very common story of a young person in love.”
Culpo also talked about how dependent she was on him, from an emotional to an economical level. “I thought we were going to get married, I thought all the things, and I just remember night after night looking up at my ceiling in my apartment that I couldn’t afford thinking to myself how am I going to pay my rent.”
Culpo and Jonas dated for two years, splitting in the year 2015. Following their breakup, the two moved on, with Culpo dating Christian McCaffrey, running back for the San Francisco 49er. “He’s just the best, I feel like he is really everything that I could ever ask for,” she said.“So I never have to worry about anything. I think that was the reason why I didn’t want to date an athlete, no offense, because there is a reputation there,” she said to Entertainment Tonight.
Nick Jonas married Priyanka Chopra in 2018. This year, they welcomed their first child, Malti.