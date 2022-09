Chopra, who is a proud representative of UNICEF, was in New York to speak at UNGA for the second time, at the United Nations Headquarters. “At the top of this year’s agenda are the Sustainable Development Goals. Today was all about action, ambition, and hope. It was about what we must do together to make the SDG’s a reality, and we don’t have a moment to lose” Chopra wrote in the caption of an Instagram post documenting her experience.