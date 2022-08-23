An adorably pregnant Chrissy Teigen shares pictures from their family vacation in Italy

Chrissy Teigen and her adorable baby bump had a blast on their recent family vaction in Italy. On Monday, the model shared a gallery of photos and a video with her and John Legend’s kids, Luna, 6, and Miles, 4, and they were al smiles. She showed off her bump in a cut-out green maxi dress, a black dress, and a yellow bikini, captioning the post with a pink heart.

Fans loved to see the expecting mama happy. “I’m so happy for you and your growing family. You’re absolutely glowing,” wrote one user.

Teigen, who said she has been having nightmares throughout the pregnancy, has been sharing moments with her littles this week. A common theme has been Miles sleeping.