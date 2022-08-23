Priyanka Chopra shares adorable photos of her and Nick Jonas’ daughter Malti

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ daughter is growing in front of our eyes! Their first child Malti Marie is officially seven months old, and while the parents have been sure to protect her face from the public, they have shared adorable glimpses of her. On Sunday, the actress shared two super cute photos on her Instagram, which amassed over 2.5 million likes.

In the first photo, Chopra smiled sweetly as she held her daughter close. In the second the smiling mama had Malti’s tiny little feet against her face. The baby is proving to be fashionable, wearing an ankle bracelet. “Love like no other,” she wrote in the caption.

The beautiful couple, who is collaborating on a mystery project, welcomed their baby girl on January 15 via surrogate, and the name Malti Marie is a nod to their mothers, Madhu Malti, and Denise Marie.

They had a stressful first couple of months, as Malti had to spend more than 100 days in the neonatal intensive care unit at a hospital in Los Angeles before going home in May.

In May, for Mother’s Day, she shared a touching post holding her daughter while Nick held her tiny hand. “On this Mother’s Day we can’t help but reflect on these last few months and the rollercoaster we’ve been on, which we now know, so many people have also experienced. After 100 plus days in the NICU, our little girl is finally home,” she wrote in the caption.