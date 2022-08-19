Tristan Thompson reportedly hasn’t made any effort to meet the son he shares with Maralee Nichols

Tristan Thompson and Maralee Nichols’ son, Theo, will be celebrating his first birthday in December; however, several outlets assure the basketball player hasn’t made any efforts to meet the baby.

According to Us Weekly, although the 31-year-old athlete has never seen his baby boy, one of his attorneys said he “is paying, and has paid, child support to Ms. Nichols retroactive to the date she delivered the child.”

Maralee welcomed Theo in December 2021 and then filed a paternity lawsuit against Thompson. A rep for Nichols denied that Tristan has been paying child support. “Despite news reports stating otherwise, Tristan Thompson has done nothing to support their son,” the spokesperson told Us. “He has not made any attempt to meet their son, nor has he provided any financial assistance.”

“Tristan is very absent from Theo’s life. He hasn’t met Theo, nor has he initiated any meetings,” another source claimed. “He doesn’t have any immediate plans to meet his son face to face.”

At the time Tristan and Maralee conceived Theo, he was still dating Khloé Kardashian and conceiving another son via surrogate with the reality tv personality. Although Koko and the basketball player are no longer together, sources close to Kardashian revealed to People that she wants her ex to be “as involved as possible.”

“Just like they do with True, Khloé will co-parent the baby with Tristan,” the source says. “Tristan is the dad, and Khloé wants him involved as much as possible. He is great with True.” The insider said Khloé “doesn’t see herself as a single mom” because “she has a great support system with a lot of help. She feels very lucky.”